Mr. Young, age 45, of Madison, passed away Thursday, June 22.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Daisy Smart, of Altamont.

His is survived by his father, Barry (Carolyn) Young, of Lebanon; sister, Melissa Wright, of Hartsville; niece, Iesha Neal, of Hermitage; nephew, Cody (Heather) Campbell, of Altamont; and a host of extended family.

Layne Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 931-692-7777.