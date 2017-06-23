logo

Obituary

Dexie Lee Davis Webb

Staff Reports • Today at 2:42 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Webb will be held Monday, June 26, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel with visitation from noon until the service. Brother Jimmy House and Brother Danny Tomlinson will officiate, and interment will follow in the Bethlehem Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. 

Mrs. Webb, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017 at Quality Care Healthcare. 

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Mildred Davis; and husband, Wayne Webb. 

She is survived by her son, Bruce Webb; granddaughter, Shiane D'Lynn Webb; brother, Kenneth (Brenda) Davis; sisters, Lucy (V.L.) Kelley, Helen Melvin, Brenda Kay Gray; and several nieces and nephews. 

Mrs. Webb was a member of Knob Springs Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Lux Clock and John Deal Coating. 

