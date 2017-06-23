Dexie Lee Davis Webb

Mrs. Webb, age 77, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, June 23, 2017 at Quality Care Healthcare.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harrison and Mildred Davis; and husband, Wayne Webb.

She is survived by her son, Bruce Webb; granddaughter, Shiane D'Lynn Webb; brother, Kenneth (Brenda) Davis; sisters, Lucy (V.L.) Kelley, Helen Melvin, Brenda Kay Gray; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Webb was a member of Knob Springs Missionary Baptist Church and retired from Lux Clock and John Deal Coating.

