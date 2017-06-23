Delorse Janice Vaden

She is preceded in death by her mother, Loucille Cantrell; father, Winfred Cantrell; and brother, Elroy Cantrell.

She leaves to mourn her devoted son, Corey Keyon Vaden; sister, Mary Brandon; brother, James (Betty) Cantrell; brother, Tollie (Barbara) Cantrell; brother, Van Cantrell; sister, Rachel Cantrell; devoted family, Zaketia Seay, Latonya Cantrell, Alonzo Seay, Chris Moore, Carolyn Smith, Kathy Robinson, Charlene Richardson, Dana Mayes; and devoted church family, Mother and Bishop Howard, Deborah Howard and Minister Annie Spickard. She was the godmother to Jawilliameze (Sumo) Jennings, Zaydenn (Precious) Seay, Ty’Shaun Jackson, Kiyolah Jackson and Maki Seay.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home at 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.