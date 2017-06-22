logo

Obituary

Richard Phillip Griffin Jr.

Staff Reports • Today at 2:11 PM

The family of Mr. Griffin will be receiving friends Friday, June 23, 2017 from 5-8 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service is Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home.

Mr. Griffin, age 50, passed away June 18, 2017.  

Mr. Griffin was an electrician. 

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Griffin; spouse, Cheryl McDonough Griffin; mother, Glenda Fisher Van Norman; brothers, Charles Garrison, Anthony (Mandie) Griffin; grandmother, Mary Fisher; aunt, Brenda Fisher; cousin, Kevin McNearney; and extended family and friends. 

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Phillip Griffin Sr.; grandfather, J.C. Fisher; grandparents, John Arnold Griffin and Eulla Wallace Griffin; uncle, Jay Fisher; and cousin, “J.C.” Justin Fisher. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.