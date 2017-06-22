Richard Phillip Griffin Jr.

Mr. Griffin, age 50, passed away June 18, 2017.

Mr. Griffin was an electrician.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal Griffin; spouse, Cheryl McDonough Griffin; mother, Glenda Fisher Van Norman; brothers, Charles Garrison, Anthony (Mandie) Griffin; grandmother, Mary Fisher; aunt, Brenda Fisher; cousin, Kevin McNearney; and extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Phillip Griffin Sr.; grandfather, J.C. Fisher; grandparents, John Arnold Griffin and Eulla Wallace Griffin; uncle, Jay Fisher; and cousin, “J.C.” Justin Fisher.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.