Leslie Eugene ‘Bear’ Burroughs

Mr. Burroughs, age 80, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 17, 2017 at his residence.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Edgar and Ora Lee Burroughs; and brothers, Elvin Burroughs, Junior Burroughs, Bobby Burroughs and David Burroughs.

He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Betty Gilliam Burroughs; sons, Tim (Becky) Burroughs, Jeff (Michelle) Burroughs; adored granddaughters, Kate (Michael) Rector, Maggie Burroughs, Laurel Burroughs, Ali Burroughs; great grandson, John Michael Rector; brothers, Jerry (Patricia) Burroughs, Donnie (Kathy) Burroughs, Lanier Burroughs, Lester (Teresa) Burroughs; sister-in-law, Patsy Burroughs; and numerous nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law and spouses and other loving family members and friends.

Mr. Burroughs was a member of College Hills Church of Christ and an engineer for Columbia Gulf for 36 years.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Healing Hands or the American Heart Association.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.