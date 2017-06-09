logo

Obituary

T.J. ‘Shorty’ Anderson

Staff Reports • Today at 3:23 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Anderson will be Sunday, June 11, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother David Lawson and Brother John Lee officiating. Pallbearers will be Jimmy and Bob Morgan, Randy Gwaltney, Bobby Smith, Jason Anderson and Chris Anderson. Visitation will be Saturday from 3-8 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. until the service time. Interment will follow the service in Jones Hill Cemetery.

Mr. Anderson, age 80, of Watertown, died Thursday morning, June 8, 2017 at Saint Thomas Hospital West in Nashville.

Shorty was born April 27, 1937, son of the late Valter and Eliza Ashford Anderson and was preceded in death by his wife, Louise Anderson, and son, Tommy Anderson.

He was retired from the city of Watertown with nearly 50 years of service. Shorty is survived by his grandsons, Mike (Lisa) Williamson, Matthew Driver; great-grandsons, Dustin Williamson, Wade Driver, William Melton, Mandy (Steven) Tarpley; sisters, Dorothy Davis, Frances Smith, Annie Ashford; brothers, Billy (Mollie) Anderson, Wayne Anderson; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.