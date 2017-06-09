Danny Ernest Reed

The Rev. Reed, age 67, of Nashville and a native of Lebanon, died June 9, 2017 at Southern Hills Medical Center.

He was a 1968 graduate of Lebanon High School, Middle Tennessee State University and Mid-Western Theological Seminary. He was most recently the pastor of Scenic Hills Baptist Church in Nashville.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Carolyn Leech Reed; two children, Victoria (Benjamin) King, Joshua Reed; grandchildren, Harlee, Shelby and Tony; mother, Dorothy Reed; brother, Billy (Ginger) Reed; and sister, Helen Sue (Scott) Kasawne.

He was preceded in death by his father, William Ernest Reed.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.