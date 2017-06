Mr. Whitfield passed away at his home Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the age of 78.

He was the son of the late Lester Whitfield and Mildred Tubbs. He was preceded in death by his wife, Bonnie; and stepson, David Dunham.

He is survived by his sister, Sandra (Alan) Birdsong; stepdaughter, Elaine (Chuck) Said; stepson, Dr. Michael Dunham; niece, Kristen (Chad) Bennett; great-nieces, Darby Carrico, Brinkley Bennett; nephew, Josh Birdsong; and a few cousins.