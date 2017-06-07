Elizabeth Faye Hamilton

Mrs. Hamilton, age 67, of Watertown, died Tuesday evening, June 6, 2017 at the Lebanon Health and Rehab Center.

Born Feb. 28, 1950, she was the daughter of Helen Frances Patton Malone and the late James Edward Malone. Faye was a graduate of Watertown High School and Cumberland College and was a 46-year employee of Genesco.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Chris Hamilton; children, Jeffrey Thomas (Marti) Hamilton, Katherine Elizabeth Hamilton; mother, Helen Malone; sister, Raye Malone; aunts and uncles, John and Martha Jo Malone, Charlene Penuel, Beulah and Hugh Corley; and a number of cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.