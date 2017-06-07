logo

Obituary

Elizabeth Faye Hamilton

Staff Reports • Today at 4:55 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Hamilton will be Saturday, June 10, 2017 at 1 p.m. at Hunter Funeral Home with Brother Wayne Malone officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Friday from 2-7 p.m. and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Hunter Memorial Park.

Mrs. Hamilton, age 67, of Watertown, died Tuesday evening, June 6, 2017 at the Lebanon Health and Rehab Center.

Born Feb. 28, 1950, she was the daughter of Helen Frances Patton Malone and the late James Edward Malone. Faye was a graduate of Watertown High School and Cumberland College and was a 46-year employee of Genesco.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Chris Hamilton; children, Jeffrey Thomas (Marti) Hamilton, Katherine Elizabeth Hamilton; mother, Helen Malone; sister, Raye Malone; aunts and uncles, John and Martha Jo Malone, Charlene Penuel, Beulah and Hugh Corley; and a number of cousins.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.