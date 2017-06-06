logo

Obituary

Wesley Lee Farris

Staff Reports • Today at 12:52 PM

Visitation for Mr. Farris will be held Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Partlow Funeral Chapel with a private graveside service to follow. The Rev. Sherard Edington will officiate.

Mr. Farris, age 82, of Lebanon, passed away Monday, June 5, 2017 at

Saint Thomas West Hospital.

He is preceded in death by his parents, William Wesley and Mary Helen Farris; infant twin brothers, John K. Farris and Joe Curtis Farris; and brother, Carter M. Farris.

He is survived by his sister-in-law, Jane B. Farris; nieces; Mary Margaret Farris, and husband, Allen, and Caroline Walker, and husband, Bill; and great-nieces, Victoria and Madeline Walker.

Mr. Farris was a cartographer for the state of Tennessee and a payroll secretary with the Wilson County Road Commission. He was of the Presbyterian faith.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615 444-7700, partlowchapel.com.