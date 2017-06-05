Charles Daniel ‘Dan’ Stewart

Mr. Stewart, age 82, of the LaGuardo community, passed away June 4, 2017 at his home.

A native of Wilson County, he was the son of the late Charles Peyton Stewart and Janie Sue Williams Stewart. A lifelong farmer, he owned and operated Stewarts Grocery for many years. He was co-founder of the LaGuardo Utility District and Advanced Propane, Inc. He served on the Wilson County Commission and was a member of Victory Baptist Church. He taught Sunday school for 60 years and served as a deacon at LaGuardo and Immanuel Baptist churches.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Bettye Jones Stewart; four children, Danny (Diane) Stewart, Teddy (Laurie) Stewart, Janelyn Knowles, Dana Faye Stewart; sister, Janette Tatum; nine grandchildren, Danielle (Jason) Black, Bethany (Drew) Green, Chuck Stewart, Luke (Missy) Stewart, Andy (Hailey) Stewart, Noah Stewart, John (Leigh) Knowles, Stewart (Madelyn) Knowles, Rebecca Knowles; six great-grandchildren, Aidan Black, Mylee Knowles, Thomas Daniel Knowles, Grant Stewart, Reese Knowles and Reed Stewart.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Victory Baptist Church building fund.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.