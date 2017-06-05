Anita VanHook Beaty

Mrs. Beaty, age 75, passed away Sunday June 4, 2017 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, James Houston VanHook and Sandra Elizabeth Jennings VanHook.

Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Howard Beaty; sons, Kevin (Melanie) Beaty, Scott (Jamie) Beaty, Benji (Amy McHenry) Beaty, Johnny Beaty "Go Cumberland"; brother, Jim VanHook; sisters, Judy (David) Hughen, Beverly (Ronnie) Sellars, Prissy (Danny) Deffendall; grandchildren, Bryce (Heather) Beaty, Brandon Beaty, Grayce Beaty, Mattie and Marlie, Clay (Heather) Wright; great-grandchildren, Kaden and Wesley; and nieces and nephews, Daniel (Laura) Alsup, Debbie (Mike) Sloan, Brian (Julie) McDonald, Ginny McDonald, Sara (Charles) Hastings, Mark (Lauren) Senne, Cory (Kellie) Deffendall, Lindsay Mosley and David (Rachel) Deffendall.

Mrs. Beaty was a 1959 graduate of Lebanon High School, she attended Cumberland University, receiving her associate's degree. She served in the banking community and was a lifelong member of Immanuel Baptist Church. Anita and her husband, "Beaty," were advocates for special needs children in Lebanon, and her musical passion was being the founding member of Debi and the DooWops.

Active pallbearers will be sons and grandsons. Honorary pallbearers will be Anita's precious grandchildren, Debi and the DooWops and friends from her Red Hat Club.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Anita's memory to Sherry's Run at P.O. Box 8, Lebanon, TN 37088 or Empower Me Day Camp at P.O Box 672, Lebanon, TN 37088.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.