Jovas ‘Joe’ Jackson Ferrell

Mr. Ferrell, age 81, of the Shop Springs community, died Thursday, June 1, 2017 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Born in Woodbury, he was the son of the late Ed and Gertie Hughes Ferrell and was preceded in death by his brothers, James and Dallas Ferrell, Sam Robert Murphy and Charlie Fisher Murphy.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ.

Jovas is survived by his wife, Eva Jean Cherry Ferrell; sons, Danny and Carlton Ferrell, all of Shop Springs; brother, Tony Ferrell, of Lebanon; sister, Mildred Hughes, of Shelbyville; sisters-in-law, June Ferrell, Margaret Ferrell; brother-in-law, Jerry Cherry, and his wife, Carlene; and nieces and nephews.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.