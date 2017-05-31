logo

Obituary

Nellie B. Majors

Staff Reports • Today at 12:08 PM

Ms. Majors will lie-in-repose Friday, June 2, 2017 from noon until 6 p.m. at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Family visitation will be Saturday June 3, 2017 from 11 a.m. until noon at Rutland Baptist Church. The Rev. Stanley Southall will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Rutland Cemetery.

Ms. Majors, age 88, died May 25, 2017 at Lakeshore Estates Inc. Heartland.

Survivors include her sons, Calvin and Miller Majors; five grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Lucy Crittenden, Flossie Majors; brother-in-law, Roy Lee (Kathleen) Majors; devoted nieces, Janise (Stanley) Stewart, Vivian Dean, Donna (Jerrold) Smith, Tasha Butler; beloved friend, Grace Carver; and many other nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.