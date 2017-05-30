logo

Obituary

William Robert Shinault

Today at 2:35 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Shinault, 77, will be Wednesday at noon at Neuble Monument Funeral Home. The family will receive friends and family from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment will follow the service at Rockvale Cemetery in Riddleton.

Survivors include his wife, Ernestine Shinault, of Riddleton; brother, Billy Joe (Shirley) Shinault; niece, Verlene Agnue, of Boonesville, Miss.; devoted friend, Virginia Cole, of Dixon Springs; sister-in-law, Mary Lyles, of Riddleton; children, Marika Pratt, Terrance (Lindsey) Adams, of Gordonsville, Tara Woodmore (Wesley Andrews), of Alexandria; grandchildren, LaDainian Crawford, Eli, Isaiah, Christian Adams, all of Gordonsville, Tyquasia Hastings, Zyshawn Andrews, of Alexandria; and devoted friends, Tommy Neal Harper, Julius Harper, Troy Claiborne, Randy Crawford, James Stewart and Mr. Lewis Beasley. He also leaves behind a host of nieces and nephews too numerous to mention.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-3117.