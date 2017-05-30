Rev. Ronald James Keller

Ronald James Keller was born Feb. 8, 1943 in Pittsburgh, Pa. and grew up in New Castle, Pa. In 1961, he graduated from Shanango High School, where he was an all-star football player at tackle. Although he was offered many scholarships to different colleges to play football, he felt the Lord was calling him into the ministry and decided to attend Eastern Nazarene College to pursue his calling. While attending ENC, he met his wife of 54 years, Joan Eddy Gray, from Uxbridge, Mass., and they married Aug. 16, 1962.

Ron took his first church at Reading, Mass. in 1966, while at the same time attending ENC and working another job. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in religion. In 1991, he received his master’s degree in theology from Trevecca Nazarene University.

His passion and love for the ministry lead him to shepherd many congregations, Reading, Mass. from 1966-69, Sharpsville, Pa. from 1969-73, Kingston, N.Y. from 1973-77, East Rockaway, N.Y. from 1977-81, Miami Central, Fla. from 1981-88, Fort Pierce, Fla. from 1988-93, Falmouth, Mass. from 1993-2003, Danvers, Mass. from 2003-2007 and Coraopolis, Pa. from 2007-2010.

In addition to his wife, Joan, Ron had four children and 13 grandchildren, Steven Paul Keller (wife, Heidi, children, Cole and Mackenzie), Amy Joan Thompson (husband, Charles, children, Justin, Evan and Chase), Ruth Anne Gardner (husband, Rick, children, Jessica, Hailey, Emily and Landon), Sally Marie Cherniske (husband, William, children, Will, Christina, Addeline and Jonathan); and two great-grandchildren, Sophie and Emma.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Mary Alice Keller. He is survived by his sisters, Alice McFadden, Melba Keller, and by much-loved nieces and nephews.

The legacy Ron would have wanted to leave was for all of his family and friends to know that he loved the Lord with all his heart, soul and mind and for them to have a personal relationship with the Lord. It has always been his prayer that he will be with his family in Eternity for eternity.