Doyle Eugene Whited

Mr. Whited, age 82, of Lebanon, died May 29, 2017 at his home.

Born in Williamson County, he was the son of the late John Leslie Whited and Inez Hughey Whited. He was the owner of Whited Plumbing and Electric and retired from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Department. He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene and sang with the Kingdom Heirs Quartet for many years.

He was preceded in death by his four brothers, Melvin, J.L., Kenneth and Thurman Whited.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Betty Holmes Whited; four children, Anthony Gene Whited, Randall Wayne (Glenda) Whited, Kathy Suzanne Whited, Stephanie Kay (Donald) Patton; three sisters, Dorothy Hesson, Ruby Davis, Catherine Comer; 10 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.