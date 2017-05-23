Dorris G. Cunningham

Mr. Cunningham, also affectionately known as Dad, Grandpa or "Mr. C.," was called home by his Heavenly Father on May 17, 2017 in Phoenix, Ariz. at the age of 85, surrounded by his children.

Dorris is survived by his five children, Darlene (Roger) Anderson, Judy (Marvin) Sharp, Neal (Ann) Cunningham, Terry (Debbie) Cunningham, Donna Cunningham; 12 grandchildren, Joy, Luke, Jesse, Christopher, Ryan, Brandon, Lance, Andrew, Dustin, Melissa, Joshua, Ashley; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Alma Jean King; and brother, Leland Cunningham, both of Tennessee.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years, Glenda Elaine Robertson; and grandson, Jesse Anderson.

Dorris was born Nov. 15, 1931 to Hezron and Annie Mai Cunningham in the rolling hills of Watertown. His family moved to Arizona in 1942 in hope for a better climate for his mother's health, where they stayed until 1952. He fell in love with Arizona and soon returned to marry the love of his life in October 1953. This is where their love story and happily ever after began. Uncle Sam called him to serve in the United States Army in December 1953, where he faithfully served his country. He loved his family and would do anything for them. He served the Lord with all his heart and was a deacon in the church for many years and also served on the board of directors for several different mission organizations. He became a very successful businessman and was president of Valley Distributing: Yellow Front and Checker Auto when he retired in 1993. They decided to head back to beautiful Tennessee, where he bought a farm and truly enjoyed retired life.

Dorris would want you to know that his work here on earth is finally done. He received a call from his Savior for an appointment he couldn't refuse. This assignment came with a huge sign-on bonus, a long-awaited reunion with the wife he adored, a special grandson and family and friends he hasn't seen in a long time. His new mission takes him to a heavenly place where he will be smiling, feeding the hummingbirds, gardening, riding his John Deere tractor, joking and sharing to his heart's content. The music, laughter and love there are guaranteed. We are sure he is singing with his new angelic voice while Glenda plays the organ or piano.

The family would like to thank the Stratford Assisted Living employees, from the bottom of our hearts, for taking such great care of him these past three years.

In lieu of flowers, Dorris requested donations be given to Global Outreach at 74 Kings Highway, Pontotoc, MS 38863.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of local arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.