Thomas Paul ‘Tommy’ Reeder

The family of Mr. Reeder will be receiving friends Monday from 4-8 p.m. and Tuesday for one hour prior to the service at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Raymond Burns, Brother Larry Odum and Brother Danny Sellars, is Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home. Interment in Bethlehem Cemetery will follow the service.

Tommy Reeder passed away May 19, 2017 at age 59.

Pallbearers will be Jeff Clemmons, Larry Odum, Larry Vining, Danny Watson, Larry Montgomery and Bo Ford. Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Desimone, Mike Hankins and the Ole Timers Breakfast Club.

Mr. Reeder graduated from Lebanon High School in 1976 and retired from Bridgestone after 32 years. He was a member of the union Local 1055L, United Steel Workers then became president of Steelworkers Organization of Active Retirees. Mr. Reeder coached youth sports for nine years, including a state runner-up team, and was president of LGSA. He loved to work in the vegetable garden, play golf and was a big UT fan.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Scott Reeder; children, Jason (Jessica) Reeder, Shelly (Josh) Patton; grandchildren, Emma-Grace, Easton and Elam Reeder; siblings, Tammy (Larry) Pedigo, Mike (Denice) Reeder; uncle, Odell Reeder; aunt, Darlene Summers; mother-in-law, Betty Scott; brothers-in-law, Ricky (Connie) Scott, Steve (Marissa) Scott; sister-in-law, Becky Working; and numerous nieces and nephews. 

He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald M. and Flora Lee Ford Reeder, and brother, Don E. Reeder. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.