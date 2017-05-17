William Eugene ‘Bill’ Taylor

Bill “Billy Gene” Taylor passed away May 15, 2017 at age 66.

Mr. Taylor was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army who served in Vietnam. He retired from Nissan and was an avid golfer.

He is survived by his spouse, Mary Ann; children, Sandy Lackey, William Eugene Taylor Jr., Christopher Michael Taylor; grandchildren, Emerald Skye Lackey, Kiara Lachelle Taylor, Kailey Sapphire Payne, Taylor Jade Payne; siblings, Shelia (Boyd) Kirby, Lula Mae (Ferral) Thomas; and nieces, Khristy Kirby and Shannon Lucadano.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Charles Herbert and Clara Delorus Crabtree Taylor.

The family extends a special thank you to Mary Ann for loving and taking care of our dad for the past 17 years.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.