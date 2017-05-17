Mary Elizabeth Thompson

Mrs. Thompson, age 89, of Alexandria, died Wednesday morning, May 17, 2017 at NHC Healthcare in Smithville.

Born Dec. 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John Calvin Bly and Rosie Bennett Bly and was preceded in death by her husband, Pinkney O. Thompson in 1999; sister, Willie Mae Bly; and brothers, Hudson and Odell Bly.

Mary is survived by her nieces, Shirley Ray, Margie Ball, Ida Mae Byrd; nephews, Danny and Larry Bly; great-nieces; great-nephews; and special friend, Clyde Allen Ray.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.