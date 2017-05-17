logo

Obituary

Jeffery Mark Thompson

Staff Reports • Today at 12:07 PM

Visitation for Mr. Thompson will be held Sunday, May 21 from 1-4 p.m. in the Partlow Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 4 p.m. in the chapel. Interment will follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be family and friends.

Mr. Thompson, age 49, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Lisha Thompson.

Survivors include his mother, Rose M. Ethridge; son, Hunter Thompson, of Murfreesboro; daughter, Whitney Thompson (Brandon Lee Churchwell), of Nashville; granddaughter, Willow Clara Lee Churchwell; and brother, Bryan Thompson.

Mr. Thompson was employed with Performance Food Group.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obituary line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.