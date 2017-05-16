Thomas Ray Duncan

Visitation with the Duncan family was Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and will be Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the service time at 1 p.m. at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes.

Mr. Duncan, age 48, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, May 12, 2017 at his home.

Mr. Duncan was born July 26, 1968 in Carthage, the son of Thomas Wilson Duncan and the late Frances Dianne Eden, who passed away in 1986. He was also preceded in death by his infant son, Thomas Lee Duncan, and infant daughter, Deanna Nicole Duncan.

Ray was a 1986 graduate of Lebanon High School and worked at the Minute Mart in Lebanon. He married Richard Holly on Aug. 11, 2015.

Mr. Duncan is survived by his husband, Richard Duncan; son, Cody (Jessica) Duncan, of Hickman; father, Thomas Wilson (Carolyn Sue) Duncan, of South Carthage; sister, Tina Ann Whittington, of South Carthage; granddaughter, Kinley Annamae Duncan; and nieces, Ashley Danielle (Brice) Carr and Brittany Michelle Whittington.

The Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes is in charge of arrangements.