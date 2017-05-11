Melanie Thompson Johnson

Mrs. Johnson, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 6, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anne Thompson.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Phil Johnson; sisters, Edie (Monty) Smith, Susanne (Scott) Barfield, Beth (Tommy) Curles, Becky (Tommy) Lee; nieces and nephews, Betsy Johnson, Ashley and Matthew Lee, Tyler, Justin and Lauren Barfield, Kevin and Brittany Smith; and in-laws, Edward and Etsuko Johnson.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.