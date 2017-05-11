logo

Obituary

Melanie Thompson Johnson

Staff Reports • Today at 11:52 AM

Memorial services for Mrs. Johnson will be held Saturday, May 20 at 3 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Pastor Randy Stoecker officiating. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, May 20 from noon until the time of service.

Mrs. Johnson, age 49, of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 6, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Anne Thompson.

She is survived by her husband of 20 years, Phil Johnson; sisters, Edie (Monty) Smith, Susanne (Scott) Barfield, Beth (Tommy) Curles, Becky (Tommy) Lee; nieces and nephews, Betsy Johnson, Ashley and Matthew Lee, Tyler, Justin and Lauren Barfield, Kevin and Brittany Smith; and in-laws, Edward and Etsuko Johnson.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.