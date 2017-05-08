Wendell Clay Chaffin

Mr. Chaffin, 77, of South Pittsburg, passed away Monday May 8, 2017.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was a member of the Pine Grove Baptist Church. He was a retired employee of W.L. Hailey and was over the Marine Division as the project manager for constructing of the Blue Bridge in South Pittsburg. He enjoyed fishing, sports; he was a huge Tennessee Vols fan and a big supporter of the South Pittsburg Pirates. He enjoyed traveling to Gulf Shores, Ala., the Smokey Mountains and being on the Tennessee River.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wendell and Roxie Chaffin; half-sisters, Francis (David) Bush, Willodean (Lawrence) McMartury Jr.; and stepdaughter,

Heather M. Davis.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 24 years, Margaret Blevins Chaffin; brother, Fred Chaffin, of Lebanon; sister, Reba Chaffin; stepchildren, Stacey (Tim) Hall, Corbin (Becky) Davis; and grandchildren, Keldon Davis, Addison Davis, Carson Davis, Olivia Davis, Bridgett Hall and Grant Hall, all of South Pittsburg.

Arrangements are by Tate Funeral Home in Jasper.