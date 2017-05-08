Robert Darwin Sandlin

Mr. Sandlin, age 76, of Lebanon, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2017 at his home.

Born May 31, 1940 in Wilson County, he is the son of the late Roby Wilson and Mattie Maple Eakes Sandlin. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. He worked at the Lebanon Woolen Mills for 30-plus years until the time of his retirement.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mattie Eakes; sister, Margaret Sandlin; brother, Dorris Sandlin; nephew, Christopher Sandlin; and great-nephew, Brandon Davis.

Robert was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, son and friend.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Joyce Rich Sandlin; three children, Mark Sandlin, Kimberly Harris, Steven Sandlin; grandson, Matthew (Taylor Holland, fiancée) Harris; nephews; nieces; great-nephews; and great-nieces.

Pallbearers will be Lanny Jewell, Jim Bob Rich, Matthew Harris, Jason Rich, Ken Rich and Jim D. Rich.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.