Robert ‘Bob’ D. Travis

Mr. Travis, age 63, of Lebanon, passed away May 1, 2017.

Bob leaves behind, his loving wife of 25 years, Lisa Salyer Travis. He was the son of the late James R. “Jim” and Virginia Kennedy Travis. Bob is survived by his brother, Pastor Buddy Travis, and wife, Pat, of Dresden; sister, Jane Travis Cross, and husband, John, of Olney, Ill.; along with his mother-in-law, Louise Salyer; and father-in-law, Harold Salyer, of Nickelsville and Harrisonburg, Va. Also left to cherish his memories are his sister-in-law, Cindy Salyer, and partner, Edward Holton, of Charleston, S.C.; brothers-in-law, Gil Salyer, of Louisville Ky., Perry Salyer, and wife, Melissa, of Nickelsville; his nieces, Jonra Cross, Julie Travis, Jamie Gallimore, Amanda Salyer; and nephews, Benjamin Cross, Mark Cross, Jon Travis and Matthew Salyer were well loved by their Uncle Bob. Also left behind are many loving cousins, great-nieces and great-nephews.

A native of Dresden, Bob was a graduate of Dresden High School in the class of 1972 and then graduated from the University of Tennessee at Martin with a degree in criminal justice and business administration. He then moved to Nashville, where he received his law degree from the Nashville School of Law. Upon graduation, he was the courtroom clerk for the Davidson County General Sessions Court-Civil Division. He then practiced at the law firm of Hildrebrand-Nolan Associates in Nashville before moving his practice to Lebanon. He was highly respected and widely known for cases involving consumer protection relating to the sale of motor vehicles. In addition to his legal practice, he was a licensed motor vehicle dealer and formed Travis Co. in 1995, which sold vehicles and farm equipment. For many years, he engaged in the breeding and racing of Standardbred trotting horses throughout Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky.

He loved the adventure of traveling with Lisa, working on their farm and going to auctions. One of his great loves was in providing a home to unwanted and neglected animals.

In lieu of flowers, you may contribute to the New Salem Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Dresden or the National Alliance for Mental Illness at nami.org.