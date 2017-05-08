James Edward ‘Jimmy’ Hicks

He was preceded in death by his wife, Tish Ann Eskew Hicks Howard.

He is survived by his daughters, Amanda Ann Hicks Pinson, and her husband, Dr. Richard Pinson, Lucinda Hicks Waddell, and her husband, David Waddell; son, James Michael Hicks; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Hicks would like to thank the cities of Lebanon, Nashville and Fort Myers, Fla. Good luck and God bless.

Mr. Hicks served as president of the American Red Cross in Wilson County from 1969-72. He would appreciate any memorials be made to your local chapter of the American Red Cross.

