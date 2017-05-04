Kenneth Lee Reynolds

Mr. Reynolds, age 67, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, May 3, 2017 at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville.

Born Sept. 22, 1949 in Huntington, W. Va., he is the son of the late Elisha Keene and Polly Tuggle Reynolds. He graduated from Castle Heights Military Academy, Tennessee Tech and Vanderbilt University. He was the owner of Apple’s Environmental Pest Management Solutions, Inc. for more than 40 years. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Anita McMillen Reynolds; two children, Kimberly Reynolds, Andrew (Melissa) Reynolds; two grandchildren, Ashley and Emily Ender; and sister, Pamela Sue (Sonny) Moore.

Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or American Cancer Society.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-2142, ligonbobo.com.