Shelby Ragan Evans

Mrs. Evans, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, passed away May 1, 2017.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ora Mae Ragan; one brother; son, Dean Ragan Spears; and stepson, Robert Evans.

She is survived by her husband, Floyd Evans; children, Michelle Evans, Mark Evans; grandchildren, Acacia, Maranda, Austin, Ashton; and great-grandchildren, Aaliyah and Connor.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.