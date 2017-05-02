Bishop Andrew J. Valentine Jr.

Bishop Valentine, age 65, died April 29, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Beverley Valentine; daughter, Vanessa (Mario) Mitchell; son, Timothy (Franchelle) Valentine; grandchildren, Nyema Mitchell, Xavier Valentine, Ethan Mitchell, Anaya Mitchell, Zion Valentine, Galen Mitchell, Karyn Mitchell, Devin Valentine; sisters, Deborah (Robert) Smalling, Marquinta (Cecil) Ramsey; aunts, Maurine Hines, Louise James, Mary Francis Beasley; and a host of extended family and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.