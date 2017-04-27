John Hall Bass

Mr. Bass, age 64, passed away Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at Summit Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson Neal Bass and John Evelyn Hobson Bass.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Mechelle Weatherby Bass; sons, Matthew (Jessie) Bass, Phillip Bass (Kita Parnell); granddaughter, Adriana Bass; sisters, Judy Bass (Larry) Harris, Eileen Bass Bilbrey; and mother-in-law, Bettye Jones.

A special thank you goes to the staff of Summit Medical Center.

Mr. Bass was a retired firefighter and captain with the Lebanon Fire Department, serving 36 years. He was a lifelong resident of the Shop Springs community, and enjoyed working alongside his sons at Bass Farms. His passions were travel, farming and the love of his family.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made in Mr. Bass' memory to New Leash on Life at P.O. Box 247, Lebanon, TN 37088 or to Historic Cragfont at 200 Cragfont Road, Castalian Springs, TN 37031.

