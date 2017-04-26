Barbara Ann West

Barbara West, age 72, passed away April 24, 2017.

Ms. West is survived by her children, Debbie Hesson, Elizabeth (Eric) Cardwell, Christopher (Linda) Cardwell; grandchildren, Brandon (Jamie), Cayce, Michael, Amanda, Rachel, Landon; sister, Janice Dowell; great-grandchildren, Ariauna, Tyler, Austin, Kaitlyn, Ashlin, Bryson, Braden, Benjamin, Blake, Aralyn; and nephews, Danny and David.

She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Mildred Dickens; and son, Claude (Sandy) West.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.