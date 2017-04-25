Rannel D. Barrett

Mr. Barrett, age 61, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Sue Barrett; paternal grandparents, Robert James and Evie Lee Barrett; and brothers, Timothy Lee Barrett, Robert David Barrett and Tom Harris Barrett.

He is survived by his sister, Bobbie Sue Mathis; nieces and nephews, Suzy (Mike) Sells, Chad Mathis, David Shane Barrett, Katie Barrett; and many other loving family members.

Mr. Barrett worked in construction and was a National Guard veteran.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Partlow Funeral Chapel.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.