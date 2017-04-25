logo

Rannel D. Barrett

Staff Reports • Today at 3:14 PM

Graveside services for Mr. Barrett will be held Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at 4 p.m. in the Barrett Cemetery in the Vine community. 

Mr. Barrett, age 61, of Lebanon, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2017. 

He was preceded in death by his parents, Bobby and Sue Barrett; paternal grandparents, Robert James and Evie Lee Barrett; and brothers, Timothy Lee Barrett, Robert David Barrett and Tom Harris Barrett. 

He is survived by his sister, Bobbie Sue Mathis; nieces and nephews, Suzy (Mike) Sells, Chad Mathis, David Shane Barrett, Katie Barrett; and many other loving family members. 

Mr. Barrett worked in construction and was a National Guard veteran. 

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to Partlow Funeral Chapel.

Partlow Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-7007, obit line 615-444-7700, partlowchapel.com.