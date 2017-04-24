Bedford ‘Ray’ Johnson

Mr. Johnson, 75, of Murfreesboro, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2017.

Ray was born Sept. 2, 1941 in Lafayette. He resided in Lebanon for most of his life prior to moving to Murfreesboro in 2012. He was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a devout follower of Christ, and his primary mission in life was to share Jesus with others.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Debrah Jean Johnson; daughter and son-in-law, Vicky (Mike) Johnson; son and daughter-in-law, Timmy (Sonia) Johnson; son and significant other, Daniel (Jessica Roberts) Johnson; grandchildren, Heather (Chad) DeVine, Justin (Haley) Cowley, Brandy (Jeffrey) Leeman, Nathaniel Johnson, Kaitlynn Johnson, Jacquelyn Hannah, Kayla Hannah, Chloe (Aaron) Tilley; and future great-grandchild, Baby DeVine.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harrison Bedford Johnson and Maud Ann Johnson.

Ray was an active member of Lighthouse Baptist Church in Murfreesboro and a former member of Southside Baptist Church for more than 30 years. He loved being a servant for the Lord as a Gideon and serving on the jail ministry team in Wilson County.