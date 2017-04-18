Dorothy ‘Peggy’ Goodall

Mrs. Goodall, age 88, passed away April 17, 2017.

Mrs. Goodall is survived by her children, Jimmy (Ann) Maynard, of Lebanon, Sharon (Mike) Burns, of Hartsville, Ricky (Diane) Maynard, of Belleville Ill., Dianne (Cliff) Cozart, of Lebanon, Jimmy (Marcia) Goodall, Jan (Richard) Theoret, of Godfrey Ontario, Canada, Joe (Cathy) Goodall, of Carthage, Deborah (Steve) Pollock, of Charlotte N.C.; sisters, Marion (Bud) Heflin, Betty Jo Denny; 19 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Harrison Goodall; son, Tony Goodall; grandson, Bradley Burns; parents, Joseph Ephraim, Lucille Heflin; and brother, Melvin Heflin.

The family extends a special thanks to Dr. Sam Crutcher, Gentiva Home Health, Dr. Dianna Shipley and Tennessee Oncology in Gallatin, the radiology department and Dr. Robert McClure and staff of High Point Hospice.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.