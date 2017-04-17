Jeffrey Lokken

Jeff Lokken, age 54, passed away April 16, 2017.

Mr. Lokken, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was a sales account executive for insurance company Combined Worksites Solutions. He was a member of Fairview Church where he served as assistant ministry leader of Celebrate Recovery. Mr. Lokken was an avid fisherman.

He is survived by his wife, J.J. Lokken; children, Jacob Lokken, Ashley (Matthew) Buntrock, Kelsi Lokken, Sydney Watson; grandchildren, Knox Buntrock, Kenzley Lackey; parents, LeRoy and Doris Babcock Lokken; sister, Paula (Greg) Neu; and brother, Scott (Julie) Lokken.

He is preceded in death by his uncle, John Lokken.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.