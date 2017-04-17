logo

Obituary

Jeffrey Lokken

Staff Reports • Today at 3:40 PM

The family of Mr. Lokken will be receiving friends Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The funeral service, conducted by Brother Bo Johnson and Brother Tony Jones, is Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11 a.m. at Fairview Church with one hour visitation prior to the service. Interment with military honors graveside at Cedar Grove Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Steve Kotlarsz, Mickey Smathers, Ransome Andrews, Randy Cox, Randy Terrance, Matthew Buntrock, Daniel Ford and Terry Kemp.

Jeff Lokken, age 54, passed away April 16, 2017. 

Mr. Lokken, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was a sales account executive for insurance company Combined Worksites Solutions.  He was a member of Fairview Church where he served as assistant ministry leader of Celebrate Recovery. Mr. Lokken was an avid fisherman. 

He is survived by his wife, J.J. Lokken; children, Jacob Lokken, Ashley (Matthew) Buntrock, Kelsi Lokken, Sydney Watson; grandchildren, Knox Buntrock, Kenzley Lackey; parents, LeRoy and Doris Babcock Lokken; sister, Paula (Greg) Neu; and brother, Scott (Julie) Lokken. 

He is preceded in death by his uncle, John Lokken. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.