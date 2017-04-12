logo

Obituary

Paul Wayne Thomas

Staff Reports • Apr 12, 2017 at 6:59 PM

Funeral services for Mr. Thomas will be held Friday, April 14 at 2 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with Brother Bill Speight officiating. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens with Geric Smith, Kendall Smith, Brian Gleaves, Philip Kyle Young, Rufus Page, Pat Hackney, Kevin Reeves, Doug Stilts and Jimmy Tate serving as pallbearers. Visitation with the family will be Thursday, April 13 from 4-8 p.m. and Friday, April 14 from noon until the service time.

Mr. Thomas, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, passed away April 11, 2017.

Mr. Thomas was a U.S. Marines veteran. He earned a master’s degree in education and a master’s Degree in chemistry, as well as a bachelor's degree in biology at Middle Tennessee State University. He was the principal at Mt. Juliet and Stoner Creek elementary schools. Mr. Thomas was a deacon at the Mt. Juliet Church of Christ and a member of Big Brothers. Paul and his wife, Carol, started a parent support group at Vanderbilt Children's Hospital for handicapped children.

Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Thomas; daughter, Tara Thomas; parents, Winfield and Nola Thomas; and brother, Jack Thomas.

He is survived by his son, Bryan Thomas; brother, George (Patty) Thomas; sister-in-law, Kay Smith; brother-in-law, Kenneth Harris; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.