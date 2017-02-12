Linda Gale Bonner

Linda Bonner, of Lebanon, passed away Feb. 11, 2017 at age 74.

The family extends a special thank you to the staff of Quality Care and Dr. Roger McKinney.

Ms. Bonner is survived by her children, Jackie (Mark) Carpenter, Jeff Bonner, Michael (Duwana) Bonner, Connie (Mike) Juckett, Lisa Garrett; father of her children, Jackie Bonner; sister, Kathy (Jerry) Smith; nine grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Kathrine Williams and James Henry Brewington; brothers, Don Brewington, Jerry Brewington; sister, Cindy Brewington; son-in-law, Roy Garrett; and grandmother, Carrie Cunningham.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon, 615-444-9393.