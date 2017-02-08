logo

Obituary

Beverly Cowan

Staff Reports • Today at 4:54 PM

Funeral services for Mrs. Cowan are Friday, Feb. 10, 2017 at 1 p.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Brother Gary Wilson and Brother J.W. Johnson officiating. Interment will follow in Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Brian Dickens, Ronnie Dickens, Anthony Hall, Bruce Johnson, Keith Johnson and Doug Johnson. Visitation will be Thursday from 3-8 p.m. and Friday after 11 a.m.

Mrs. Cowan, age 72, of Lebanon, died Feb. 8, 2017 at her home. 

A native of Wilson County, she was the daughter of the late Melvin and Elizabeth Dickens Whited. She was a 1964 graduate of Lebanon High School and a member of the First Church of the Nazarene. She was a homemaker. 

She is survived by her three sons, Wayne (Amber) Cowan, David (Jennifer) Cowan, Daniel Cowan; five grandchildren, Carson, Corrinna, Logan, Maggie, Cecelia Cowan; three sisters, Ann Edens, Darlene (J.W.) Johnson, Tina (Albert) Tomlinson; and brother, Chris (Debbie) Whited.

Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, ligonbobo.com.