Margie LaRae Hanks

Mrs. Hanks, age 79, a native of Mercedes, Texas, peacefully passed away Feb. 2, 2017.

She is survived by her three daughters, Kandy Rollins, of Columbia, Kelly Stone, of Divide, Colo., and Kimberly Brooks, of Old Hickory, along with their spouses, 15 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The family requests with gratitude any memorial contributions be directed to the Alzheimer's Association Mid-South Chapter.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.