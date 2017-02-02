Andrew Lee Boone

Family visitation will be Saturday from 12:30-1 p.m. with the funeral to follow at First Baptist Church at 290 East Winchester St. in Gallatin. Pastor Derrick L. Jackson will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow in Sumner Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Boone, age 87, died Feb. 1, 2017 in Portland.

Survivors include his wife, Annie Boone; children, David (Catherine) Boone, Vincent Boone, the Rev. Thomas (Beverly) Statten, Susan Fitts; stepchildren, Charita Bennett, Russell (Felecia) Wharton; one sister; four brothers; other relatives and friends.

J.C. Hellum Funeral Home at 107 Stokes St. in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-4558.