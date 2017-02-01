Wilda Faye Dillard Biggs

Faye Dillard Biggs, age 74, passed away Jan. 29, 2017 at her home in Ocean Springs, Miss.

Mrs. Biggs, a hairdresser, was born in Chestnut Mound.

She is survived by her stepsons, Freddie (Debbie) Biggs, Tracy (Amanda) Hopper; granddaughter by heart, Layla Bakkall; two sisters-in-law; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence Biggs; parents, Eugene and Della Harris Dillard; three sisters; three brothers; and lifelong friend, Cecil Hopper.

The family extends a special thank you to Garndal and Wilda Davis for giving care to Faye.

