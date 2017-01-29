Mary Jane Reeder

Mrs. Reeder, of Norene, was born Oct. 14, 1951 in Lenior, N.C. and departed this life Saturday morning, Jan. 28, 2017 at the age of 65.

She was the daughter of the late James D. and Ruth Keller Craig and was preceded in death by a stepson, Jamie Reeder. Mary was an office manager for First Insurance Group.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmy D. Reeder, of Norene; children, Kelly (Brian) Baskin, of Norene, Matthew (Missy) Barnes, of Brentwood, Nathan (Lindsey) Barnes, of Katy, Texas; grandchildren, Alicia, Zoe, Zachary, Madison, Eli and Tyler; brother, John (Wanda) Craig, of Knoxville; sister, Lydia (Doug) Bryant, of Patterson, N.C.; stepchildren, Christy Diaz, Chrissy Johnson, Rusty Reeder, Brandy Patton and several step-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ALS Association, Tennessee Chapter, 4825 Trousdale Drive, No. 107, Nashville, TN 37220.

Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown is in charge of arrangements, 615-237-9318.