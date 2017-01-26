Terry D. Selby

Terry Selby, age 63, passed away Jan. 26, 2017.

Mr. Selby worked as a plumbing inspection chief with Metro Nashville and Davidson County and played bluegrass music with Jimmy Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie Fish Roberts Selby; son, David Selby; brother, Danny Selby; and special pet, Mary Frances.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Gladys Selby; sister-in-law, Shelia D. Marsh; and nephew, Chad Selby.

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.