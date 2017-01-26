Charles Thomas ‘Killer’ Tomlinson

Mr. Tomlinson, age 67, of Lebanon, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ewing Tomlinson; aunt, Viola Smith; father-in-law, Hershel Tisdale; brother-in-law, Wayne Tisdale; and nephew, Clint Tomlinson.

Mr. Tomlinson is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Joyce Tisdale Tomlinson; daughter, Alyson (Geoff) Atchley; cherished only grandchild and treasured namesake, Charley Atchley; mother, Aline Tomlinson; mother-in-law, Ruby Tisdale; brother, Jim (Sharon) Tomlinson; sisters, Jewell (Dave) Annable, Fran Planicka; nieces and nephews, Jill (Robert) Crouch; family, John Annable, Tim Planicka, Amy Tomlinson, Macie Tomlinson, Gavin Tomlinson; and special relatives, Brandi, Eugene and Lauren McGee.

Mr. Tomlinson was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He began his career in law enforcement in 1973, serving 43 years in several capacities, including chief deputy for the Wilson County Sheriff's Department and chief of police for the Lebanon Police Department.

Pallbearers will be Terry Ashe, Mike Barbee, David Bates, Larry Bowman, Gary Mac Foster, Eugene McGee, Ruby Oliver, and Phil Tomerlin. Honorary pallbearers will be the Wilson County Sheriff's Department, the Lebanon Police Department and the Carl Jones Sunday School Class.

The family would like to express their special thanks to Dr. McKinney and staff, Dr. Peyton and staff at Tennessee Oncology, the staff at Quality Care Healthcare and the nurses and staff at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be given to Sherry's Run (Clint's Crusaders team) or the building fund at Immanuel Baptist Church.

