Robert Clark Kellow

Mr. Kellow, age 65, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at his residence.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Olean Kellow; brothers, Joe and Tommy Kellow; and sisters, Dean Westmoreland, Susie Carter and Dazel Graves.

Mr. Kellow is survived by his wife of 12 years, Nakia Kellow; son, Shawn Belcher; daughter, Mackenzie Willis; brothers, Bob Kellow, Champ (Tina) Kellow, Hillary (Donna) Kellow, Bedford (Brenda) Kellow; sisters, Rosa Kellow, Edna Baines, Rhoda Anderson; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family members.

He was a member of the Church of God and a contractor for more than 40 years.

