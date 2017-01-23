logo

Obituary

Danny DeWayne Denney

Staff Reports • Today at 1:27 PM

The funeral service for Mr. Denney, conducted by Brother Danny Sellars, is Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon. The family will be receiving friends Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the service at the funeral home. Interment in Hunter Memorial Park in Watertown will follow the service. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Danny Denney, age 32, of Lebanon, passed away Jan. 19, 2017. 

Mr. Denney was an auto mechanic and a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. He loved people, football, electronics and working on cars. 

He is survived by his mother, Glenda Bradley; sister, Kristen Kirby; brother, Richard Wylie Mason; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; and friend, Hugo Rosalez.

He is preceded in death by his father, Darrell Wayne Denney; grandmother, Alma F. Reeves; and uncle, Thomas Scott Bradley. 

Sellars Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements, 615-444-9393.