John Hardee Eatherly

Mr. Eatherly, age 93, of Lebanon, passed away Friday, Jan. 20, 2017 at Southern Manor.

He was preceded in death by his parents, E.S. and Lucille Eatherly; wife, Martha Eatherly; daughter, Betsy Eatherly; and brothers, Eddie, Pat, Bob, George and Anthony Eatherly.

He is survived by his daughter, Janice (Stanley) Smith; brother, Jim Eatherly; grandchildren, Beth Birdwell, Matthew (Jamie) Green, Katie (Tommy) Backhoff, Trey Obert, Josh Obert; and great-grandchildren, Gabriel Green and Blake, Brady and Bailey Ridings. Mr.

Eatherly was a World War II Navy veteran and affiliated with Fairview Baptist

Church. He was a real estate agent for 40 years, working with Hobbs Reality and Agee and Johnson Reality.

