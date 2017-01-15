Mickey M. Vielmetti

Mr. Vielmetti, age 52, of Goodlettsville, passed away Jan. 12, 2017.

Mr. Vielmetti was preceded in death by his parents, James and Wanda Faye Vielmetti; grandmother, Evelyn Smith; and stepgrandson, Sean McKitrick.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Vielmetti; children, Shaun Michael James Vielmetti, Jeff (Diana) Kulas, Gene (Leanna) Kulas, Carrie (Landon) Holder; grandchildren, Anna Cate Kulas, Alek Kulas, Benjamin Kulas; stepmother, Shelly Vielmetti; brother, Tim Vielmetti; stepsisters, Sabrina Meade, Brenda Meade; and uncles, Danny Smith, David Smith and Larry Smith.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to ALS of Middle Tennessee at P.O. Box 40244, Nashville, TN 37204-0244, 615-331-5556.

Arrangements are by Sellars Funeral Home at Hendersonville at 108 Monthaven Blvd., 615-265-8535, obituary line 615-758-8818, sellarsfuneralservices.com.